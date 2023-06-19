A Closer Look at inTEST Corporation (INTT) Stock Gains

The present stock price for inTEST Corporation (INTT) is $24.19. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $25.59 after an opening price of $25.44. The stock briefly fell to $24.01 before ending the session at $25.62.

inTEST Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $27.17 on 06/13/23 and the lowest value was $6.07 on 06/21/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of INTT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. inTEST Corporation’s current trading price is -10.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 298.52%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $6.07 and $27.17. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.23 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.26 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

inTEST Corporation (INTT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 285.20M and boasts a workforce of 327 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.80, with a change in price of +10.30. Similarly, inTEST Corporation recorded 191,213 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +74.15%.

Examining INTT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTT stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

INTT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, inTEST Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 67.32%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.29% and 76.85%, respectively.

INTT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 134.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 135.54%. The price of INTT fallen by 12.09% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.40%.