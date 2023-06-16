Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -2.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.89%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $103.96 and $143.24. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 2.05 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.61 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is $139.20. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $139.32 after opening at $136.87. It dipped to a low of $136.66 before ultimately closing at $136.35.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Yum! Brands Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $143.24 on 05/02/23, and the lowest price during that time was $103.96, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.92B and boasts a workforce of 23000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Yum! Brands Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 132.21, with a change in price of +12.53. Similarly, Yum! Brands Inc. recorded 1,645,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.89%.

YUM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Yum! Brands Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 75.24%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.42% and 70.81%, respectively.

YUM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.68% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.95%. Over the past 30 days, the price of YUM has fallen by 0.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.50%.