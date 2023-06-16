Wynn Resorts Limited: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 12.00B Market Cap

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) currently has a stock price of $104.57. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $105.61 after opening at $103.43. The lowest recorded price for the day was $102.34 before it closed at $103.50.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $117.86 on 05/01/23, with the lowest value being $50.20 on 06/23/22.

52-week price history of WYNN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current trading price is -11.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.31%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $50.20 and $117.86. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.26 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.46 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.00B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Wynn Resorts Limited

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Wynn Resorts Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.34, with a change in price of +4.28. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded 2,520,407 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.27%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited over the past 50 days is 41.68%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 58.18%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 54.83% and 52.60%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

WYNN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 26.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WYNN has fallen by 1.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.47%.