The Significance of Moving Averages in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Inc. (MPWR) Price Performance

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 46.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 29.33%. The price of MPWR fallen by 29.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.34%.

Currently, the stock price of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is $519.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $533.51 after opening at $529.00. The stock touched a low of $518.57 before closing at $537.21.

The market performance of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $553.64 on 05/30/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $301.69, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of MPWR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -6.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.12%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $301.69 and $553.64. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.73 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.59 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.42B and boasts a workforce of 3247 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Monolithic Power Systems Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 473.64, with a change in price of +90.77. Similarly, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. recorded 572,389 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.18%.

MPWR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MPWR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MPWR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. over the last 50 days is at 79.84%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 76.62%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.77% and 83.68%, respectively.