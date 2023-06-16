The MBOT Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Microbot Medical Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Currently, the stock price of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is $2.86. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.04 after opening at $2.58. The stock touched a low of $2.572 before closing at $2.59.

Microbot Medical Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.10 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value being $1.00 on 05/10/23.

52-week price history of MBOT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Microbot Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -53.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 186.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.00 and $6.10. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.89 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.69 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.49M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.28, with a change in price of -0.45. Similarly, Microbot Medical Inc. recorded 2,382,329 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.60%.

MBOT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MBOT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MBOT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Microbot Medical Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 55.19%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.46% and 48.84%, respectively.

MBOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -4.98%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -32.63%. The price of MBOT fallen by 136.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.52%.