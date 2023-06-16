The Lion Electric Company (LEV Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) currently has a stock price of $2.04. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.125 after opening at $2.10. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.02 before it closed at $2.13.

The Lion Electric Company’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.66 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.68 on 04/13/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of LEV Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. The Lion Electric Company’s current trading price is -63.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.68 and $5.66. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.01 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.82 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 458.55M and boasts a workforce of 1400 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For The Lion Electric Company

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating The Lion Electric Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.14, with a change in price of -0.55. Similarly, The Lion Electric Company recorded 837,383 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.24%.

LEV Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEV stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

LEV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Lion Electric Company over the last 50 days is at 40.00%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 48.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.10% and 80.36%, respectively.

LEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.93%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LEV has leaped by -0.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.97%.