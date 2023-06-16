The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 112.76B Market Cap

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) stock is currently valued at $339.74. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $344.00 after opening at $337.32. The stock briefly dropped to $335.695 before ultimately closing at $338.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $389.58 on 11/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $277.84 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of GS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s current trading price is -12.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $277.84 to $389.58. In the Financial sector, the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.32 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.28 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 112.76B and boasts a workforce of 45400 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 338.06, with a change in price of -9.40. Similarly, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recorded 2,380,076 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.69%.

Examining GS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GS stands at 8.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.32.

GS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 76.30%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 79.93% and 86.90% respectively.

GS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.85%. The price of GS increased 5.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.27%.