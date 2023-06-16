The Future of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.: Analyzing ONCT

Currently, the stock price of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is $0.40. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.4199 after opening at $0.37. The stock touched a low of $0.3501 before closing at $0.35.

In terms of market performance, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.40 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $0.26 on 04/10/23.

52-week price history of ONCT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -71.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.26 and $1.40. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.36M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6157, with a change in price of -0.7800. Similarly, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. recorded 427,648 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.10%.

ONCT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ONCT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ONCT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 87.48%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 85.78%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.17% and 67.95%, respectively.

ONCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -60.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -59.60%. The price of ONCT fallen by 37.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.72%.