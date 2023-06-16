Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -11.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $76.16 and $123.69 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.99 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.84 million over the last three months.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) stock is currently valued at $109.57. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $110.605 after opening at $108.24. The stock briefly dropped to $107.80 before ultimately closing at $109.89.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $123.69 on 02/07/23 and a low of $76.16 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.57B and boasts a workforce of 11150 employees.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Skyworks Solutions Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 109.57, with a change in price of -0.04. Similarly, Skyworks Solutions Inc. recorded 1,891,537 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWKS stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

SWKS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 82.82%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.45%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.65% and 93.09%, respectively.

SWKS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 20.23%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.51%. The price of SWKS increased 13.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.09%.