RMBS’s Stock Market Adventure: 69.15% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 69.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 58.45%. The price of RMBS increased 15.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.99%.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) stock is currently valued at $60.59. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $61.455 after opening at $60.692. The stock briefly dropped to $59.41 before ultimately closing at $62.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Rambus Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $68.54 on 05/30/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $20.00 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of RMBS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Rambus Inc.’s current trading price is -11.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 202.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$20.00 and $68.54. The Rambus Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.85 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.41 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.68B and boasts a workforce of 765 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.31, with a change in price of +17.75. Similarly, Rambus Inc. recorded 1,286,118 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.43%.

RMBS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RMBS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RMBS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Rambus Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 68.15%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.95% and 67.25%, respectively.