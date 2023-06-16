ORGO’s Market Whiplash: 52.79% YTD Rise, 35.20% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 52.79%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 52.22%. The price of ORGO increased 35.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.48%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) stock is currently valued at $4.11. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.18 after opening at $4.12. The stock briefly dropped to $3.79 before ultimately closing at $4.30.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.52 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.79 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of ORGO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -36.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 128.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.79 and $6.52. The Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.38 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 94.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 554.23M and boasts a workforce of 1030 employees.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Organogenesis Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.64, with a change in price of +1.55. Similarly, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. recorded 1,259,120 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.55%.

ORGO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORGO stands at 0.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

ORGO Stock Stochastic Average

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.61%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.95% and 90.56%, respectively.