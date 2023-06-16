Innovid Corp. (CTV Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock price for Innovid Corp. (CTV) currently stands at $1.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.19 after starting at $1.12. The stock’s lowest price was $1.04 before closing at $1.15.

Innovid Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.40 on 09/06/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.75 on 04/13/23.

52-week price history of CTV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Innovid Corp.’s current trading price is -75.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.75 to $4.40. In the Communication Services sector, the Innovid Corp.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Innovid Corp. (CTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 139.54M and boasts a workforce of 531 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Innovid Corp.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Innovid Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4176, with a change in price of -1.2500. Similarly, Innovid Corp. recorded 429,854 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.88%.

Examining CTV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

CTV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Innovid Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 50.79%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 50.01% and 58.99% respectively.

CTV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -37.43%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -45.69%. The price of CTV fallen by 14.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.76%.