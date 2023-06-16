Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s Mixed Bag: Up 58.92% in 6 Months, Up 29.86% in 30 Days

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is currently priced at $2.81. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.82 after opening at $2.6099. The day’s lowest price was $2.6099 before the stock closed at $2.62.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.22 on 01/18/23 and the lowest value was $1.20 on 07/21/22.

52-week price history of SUPV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s current trading price is -12.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.20 to $3.22. In the Financial sector, the Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.7 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.38 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 455.70M and boasts a workforce of 3814 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Grupo Supervielle S.A.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Grupo Supervielle S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.46, with a change in price of +0.10. Similarly, Grupo Supervielle S.A. recorded 393,269 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.51%.

Examining SUPV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SUPV stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

SUPV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Grupo Supervielle S.A. over the last 50 days is 98.17%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.65% and 78.66%, respectively.

SUPV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 29.86% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 58.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SUPV has fallen by 29.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.88%.