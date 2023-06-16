Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Five9 Inc.’s current trading price is -34.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.27%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $46.61 and $120.39. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.47 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is $78.43. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $78.58 after an opening price of $73.58. The stock briefly fell to $73.58 before ending the session at $74.33.

Five9 Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $120.39 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $46.61 on 11/07/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.50B and boasts a workforce of 2380 employees.

Five9 Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Five9 Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.31, with a change in price of +3.63. Similarly, Five9 Inc. recorded 1,493,242 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIVN stands at 2.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.18.

FIVN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Five9 Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.39%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.17% and 90.42%, respectively.

FIVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 15.58% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.71%. The price of FIVN fallen by 43.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.69%.