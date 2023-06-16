Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Crown Castle Inc.’s current trading price is -36.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.05%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $110.22 and $183.68. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.98 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.25 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) currently stands at $116.89. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $117.205 after starting at $114.42. The stock’s lowest price was $113.95 before closing at $114.41.

Crown Castle Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $183.68 on 08/15/22 and the lowest value was $110.22 on 05/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.40B and boasts a workforce of 5000 employees.

Crown Castle Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Crown Castle Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 127.80, with a change in price of -27.89. Similarly, Crown Castle Inc. recorded 2,134,858 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.26%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCI stands at 3.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.98.

CCI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Crown Castle Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 25.58%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.49%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 87.50% and 78.97% respectively.

CCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -13.82%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -19.07%. The price of CCI fallen by 4.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.15%.