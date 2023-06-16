Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cricut Inc.’s current trading price is -7.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 166.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.67 and $16.23 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.6 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.14 million over the last three months.

The stock of Cricut Inc. (CRCT) is currently priced at $15.08. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $15.55 after opening at $15.55. The day’s lowest price was $13.605 before the stock closed at $15.59.

In terms of market performance, Cricut Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $16.23 on 06/14/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.67 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.22B and boasts a workforce of 775 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.95, with a change in price of +5.82. Similarly, Cricut Inc. recorded 125,880 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRCT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRCT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cricut Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.33%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.33%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.39% and 95.76%, respectively.

CRCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 68.73% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 74.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CRCT has fallen by 93.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.12%.