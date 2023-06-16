CEIX’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.32%. The price of CEIX fallen by 14.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.73%.

Currently, the stock price of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is $66.25. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $67.02 after opening at $61.05. The stock touched a low of $61.05 before closing at $60.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CONSOL Energy Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $79.17 on 08/26/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $39.62 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of CEIX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -16.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $39.62 and $79.17. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.29 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.65 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.24B and boasts a workforce of 1860 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 58.20, with a change in price of +4.46. Similarly, CONSOL Energy Inc. recorded 810,062 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.22%.

CEIX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CEIX stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

CEIX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CONSOL Energy Inc. over the past 50 days is 94.35%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.35%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 77.64% and 73.11%, respectively, over the past 20 days.