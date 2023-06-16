Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.: Rising -56.42% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) currently has a stock price of $4.14. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.33 after opening at $3.90. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.71 before it closed at $3.81.

52-week price history of BFRG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -56.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.47 and $9.50. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.95 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.11M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

BFRG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BFRG stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BFRG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 8.45%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 19.63%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.38% and 10.17%, respectively.

BFRG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -13.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BFRG has leaped by -15.16%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.43%.