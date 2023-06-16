Beneficient (BENF) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Beneficient’s current trading price is -67.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.10 and $16.50. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.72 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.24 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Beneficient (BENF) is $5.31. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $6.59 after opening at $5.31. The stock touched a low of $5.29 before closing at $5.52.

Beneficient (BENF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 150.43M.

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BENF stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -48.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -47.48%. The price of BENF leaped by -49.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -41.00%.