Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Inc. (AXTA) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 27.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.86%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AXTA has fallen by 8.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.78%.

At present, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has a stock price of $32.55. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $32.685 after an opening price of $32.44. The day’s lowest price was $32.26, and it closed at $32.50.

The market performance of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $32.88 on 06/14/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $20.66 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of AXTA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s current trading price is -1.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.55%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $20.66 and $32.88. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 2.02 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.88 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.24B and boasts a workforce of 12000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.09, with a change in price of +4.67. Similarly, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. recorded 2,664,623 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.75%.

AXTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXTA stands at 2.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.30.

AXTA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. over the last 50 days is 91.76%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 91.76%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.66% and 93.68%, respectively.