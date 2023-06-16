AppLovin Corporation (APP) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. AppLovin Corporation’s current trading price is -42.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 153.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.14 and $40.56 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.23 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.95 million over the last three months.

The stock of AppLovin Corporation (APP) is currently priced at $23.21. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $23.46 after opening at $22.19. The day’s lowest price was $22.11 before the stock closed at $22.50.

The market performance of AppLovin Corporation’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $40.56 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $9.14 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AppLovin Corporation (APP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 68.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.01B and boasts a workforce of 1675 employees.

AppLovin Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating AppLovin Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.00, with a change in price of +11.23. Similarly, AppLovin Corporation recorded 3,042,740 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +93.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APP stands at 1.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.68.

APP Stock Stochastic Average

AppLovin Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.52%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 45.74%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.93% and 32.42%, respectively.

APP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 120.42% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 119.79%. Over the past 30 days, the price of APP has fallen by 1.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.20%.