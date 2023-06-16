A Tale of Resilience: VCI Global Limited Amid Stock Market Turbulence

The present stock price for VCI Global Limited (VCIG) is $2.53. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.5796 after an opening price of $2.33. The stock briefly fell to $2.33 before ending the session at $2.40.

52-week price history of VCIG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. VCI Global Limited’s current trading price is -89.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.44%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.53 and $24.20. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 8.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.58 million over the past three months.

Examining VCIG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VCIG stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

VCIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -40.44% this year. The price of VCIG leaped by -13.02% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.48%.