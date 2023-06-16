A Tale of Resilience: Hormel Foods Corporation Amid Stock Market Turbulence

The present stock price for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is $41.30. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $41.57 after an opening price of $41.41. The stock briefly fell to $41.16 before ending the session at $41.25.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $51.69 on 08/26/22 and a low of $37.78 for the same time frame on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of HRL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Hormel Foods Corporation’s current trading price is -20.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.33%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $37.78 and $51.69. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.35 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.44B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Hormel Foods Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Hormel Foods Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.18, with a change in price of -3.35. Similarly, Hormel Foods Corporation recorded 2,171,810 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.50%.

Examining HRL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HRL stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

HRL Stock Stochastic Average

Hormel Foods Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 92.48%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.97% and 91.65%, respectively.

HRL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -9.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -11.49%. The price of HRL fallen by 5.82% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.65%.