89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. 89bio Inc.’s current trading price is -9.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 611.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.91 and $22.93 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.84 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.25 million over the last three months.

At present, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has a stock price of $20.69. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $21.43 after an opening price of $21.40. The day’s lowest price was $20.61, and it closed at $21.39.

89bio Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $22.93 on 06/13/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.91 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

89bio Inc. (ETNB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 63.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.50B and boasts a workforce of 45 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.47, with a change in price of +8.40. Similarly, 89bio Inc. recorded 1,830,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +68.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ETNB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

ETNB Stock Stochastic Average

89bio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.49% and 84.39%, respectively.

ETNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 62.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 121.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ETNB has fallen by 17.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.58%.