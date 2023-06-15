ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current trading price is -7.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.47%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.06 and $30.05. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.77 million over the last 3 months. The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is currently priced at $27.70. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $27.90 after opening at $26.98. The day’s lowest price was $26.98 before the stock closed at $27.67. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $30.05 on 05/18/23 and the lowest value was $16.06 on 10/31/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.72B and boasts a workforce of 24888 employees.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.47, with a change in price of -0.89. Similarly, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. recorded 2,764,663 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZTO stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ZTO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 54.93%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 52.86% and 49.55% respectively.

ZTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.89%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ZTO has leaped by -2.81%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.73%.