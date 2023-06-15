YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s current trading price is 2.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 374.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.82 and $13.11. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.87 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.86 million observed over the last three months. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has a current stock price of $13.39. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $12.635 after opening at $12.54. The stock’s low for the day was $12.30, and it eventually closed at $12.50. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The stock market performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $13.11 on 06/15/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.82, recorded on 07/21/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.10B and boasts a workforce of 22032 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating YPF Sociedad Anonima as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.39, with a change in price of +1.40. Similarly, YPF Sociedad Anonima recorded 2,105,940 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.64%.

How YPF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YPF stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

YPF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of YPF Sociedad Anonima over the past 50 days is 99.83%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.82%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 87.37% and 82.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

YPF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 45.70% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 78.30%. The price of YPF fallen by 23.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.10%.