WW International Inc. (WW) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. WW International Inc.’s current trading price is -32.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.70%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.28 and $10.02. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.66 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.75 million over the last 3 months. The present stock price for WW International Inc. (WW) is $6.78. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $7.075 after an opening price of $6.97. The stock briefly fell to $6.79 before ending the session at $6.99. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

WW International Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $10.02 on 05/08/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.28 on 12/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WW International Inc. (WW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 56.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 587.86M and boasts a workforce of 7100 employees.

WW International Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating WW International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.84, with a change in price of +2.54. Similarly, WW International Inc. recorded 6,163,847 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.19%.

WW Stock Stochastic Average

Today, WW International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 45.48%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 31.01% and 28.50% respectively.

WW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 75.65% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 76.56%. The price of WW leaped by -5.18% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.74%.