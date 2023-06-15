Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Viasat Inc.’s current trading price is -12.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.40%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $25.38 and $47.35 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.7 million over the last three months. The present stock price for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) is $41.47. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $44.075 after an opening price of $43.75. The stock briefly fell to $41.145 before ending the session at $44.43. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



In terms of market performance, Viasat Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $47.35 on 06/02/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $25.38 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.40B and boasts a workforce of 6800 employees.

Viasat Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Viasat Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.22, with a change in price of +5.57. Similarly, Viasat Inc. recorded 645,635 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.52%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VSAT stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

VSAT Stock Stochastic Average

Viasat Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 61.64%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 44.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.98% and 71.81%, respectively.

VSAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 31.03% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 37.09%. The price of VSAT fallen by 10.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.50%.