Under Armour Inc. (UA) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock's 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Under Armour Inc.'s current trading price is -38.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.00%. The stock's price range during this period has varied between $5.74 and $11.41. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.47 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.34 million observed over the last three months. Under Armour Inc. (UA) currently has a stock price of $7.06. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $7.11 after opening at $6.99. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.96 before it closed at $6.92.



Under Armour Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $11.41 on 02/02/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.74 on 09/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Under Armour Inc. (UA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.27B and boasts a workforce of 7600 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.23, with a change in price of -3.27. Similarly, Under Armour Inc. recorded 3,180,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.66%.

UA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. over the past 50 days is 29.49%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.58%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 67.88% and 62.09%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UA has leaped by -0.28%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.56%.