Tyson Foods Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

At present, Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has a stock price of $49.76. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $50.75 after an opening price of $50.61. The day’s lowest price was $49.75, and it closed at $50.26. Tyson Foods Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $88.76 on 08/01/22 and a low of $47.11 for the same time frame on 05/10/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of TSN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Tyson Foods Inc.’s current trading price is -43.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $47.11 to $88.76. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Tyson Foods Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.21 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.73 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.87B and boasts a workforce of 142000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Tyson Foods Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Tyson Foods Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.86, with a change in price of -14.94. Similarly, Tyson Foods Inc. recorded 3,619,224 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.09%.

Examining TSN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSN stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

TSN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tyson Foods Inc. over the last 50 days is 16.39%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 23.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 38.91% and 47.44%, respectively.

TSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.89%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TSN has fallen by 0.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.06%.