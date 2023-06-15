Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Troika Media Group Inc.’s current trading price is -88.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.16%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.38 and $26.25. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.75 million over the last 3 months. At present, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has a stock price of $3.02. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.14 after an opening price of $2.85. The day’s lowest price was $2.7852, and it closed at $2.78. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Troika Media Group Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $26.25 on 07/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.38 on 12/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.92M and boasts a workforce of 58 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.76, with a change in price of -1.01. Similarly, Troika Media Group Inc. recorded 2,694,524 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TRKA stands at 2.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

TRKA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Troika Media Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 11.76%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 9.67% and 6.33% respectively.

TRKA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.14%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TRKA has leaped by -38.93%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.24%.