TPIC’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.81%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TPIC has fallen by 0.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.86%. The current stock price for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) is $10.97. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $11.89 after opening at $11.89. It dipped to a low of $10.7515 before ultimately closing at $11.87.



The market performance of TPI Composites Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $25.05 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $8.46, recorded on 10/25/22.

52-week price history of TPIC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. TPI Composites Inc.’s current trading price is -56.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.46 and $25.05. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.96 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.94 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 463.15M and boasts a workforce of 13500 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for TPI Composites Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating TPI Composites Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.09, with a change in price of -2.38. Similarly, TPI Composites Inc. recorded 932,042 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.83%.

TPIC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of TPI Composites Inc. over the last 50 days is at 46.80%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 37.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.03% and 72.01%, respectively.