The Significance of Moving Averages in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (ZVSA) Price Performance

The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $25.00 on 12/12/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.36 on 06/15/23.

52-week price history of ZVSA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -98.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -14.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.36 and $25.00. The ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.51 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.67 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.63M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4434, with a change in price of -2.3931. Similarly, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,150,633 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -88.63%.

ZVSA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZVSA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZVSA Stock Stochastic Average

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.13%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.75% and 15.35%, respectively.