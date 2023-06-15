The Significance of Moving Averages in Amphenol Corporation Inc. (APH) Price Performance

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.72%. The price of APH fallen by 6.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.55%. Currently, the stock price of Amphenol Corporation (APH) is $80.77. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $81.45 after opening at $80.73. The stock touched a low of $80.19 before closing at $80.82. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of Amphenol Corporation has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $82.86 on 12/14/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $61.67, recorded on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of APH Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Amphenol Corporation’s current trading price is -2.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $61.67 and $82.86. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.66 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.93 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.47B and boasts a workforce of 91000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Amphenol Corporation

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Amphenol Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.86, with a change in price of +2.70. Similarly, Amphenol Corporation recorded 2,754,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.46%.

APH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APH stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

APH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Amphenol Corporation over the last 50 days is at 92.80%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 92.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.47% and 94.02%, respectively.