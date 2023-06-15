The Future of GSI Technology Inc.: Analyzing GSIT

The present stock price for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is $7.90. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.14 after an opening price of $7.42. The stock briefly fell to $7.25 before ending the session at $7.47. GSI Technology Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $8.25 on 06/08/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.45 on 03/30/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of GSIT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. GSI Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -4.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 444.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.45 to $8.25. In the Technology sector, the GSI Technology Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.82 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 409.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 202.87M and boasts a workforce of 180 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.76, with a change in price of +5.67. Similarly, GSI Technology Inc. recorded 3,110,125 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +254.26%.

Examining GSIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GSIT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GSIT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for GSI Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is 94.84%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.58% and 84.35%, respectively.

GSIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 356.65% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 274.43%. The price of GSIT fallen by 47.94% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 12.86%.