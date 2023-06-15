Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (TENX) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -85.64% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -88.57%. The price of TENX leaped by -3.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.52%. The present stock price for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is $0.32. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.3579 after an opening price of $0.3503. The stock briefly fell to $0.3191 before ending the session at $0.34. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.00 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.28 on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of TENX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -97.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.40%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.28 and $13.00. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 1.01 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.57 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.34M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6725, with a change in price of -2.2701. Similarly, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,952,700 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -87.65%.

TENX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TENX stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TENX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 23.94%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 23.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.62% and 32.75%, respectively.