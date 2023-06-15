TAST Stock: A Voyage Through Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Finances

Currently, the stock price of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is $5.27. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $6.00 after opening at $5.86. The stock touched a low of $5.23 before closing at $5.94. The stock market performance of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $6.06 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.31, recorded on 12/30/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of TAST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s current trading price is -13.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 302.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.31 and $6.06. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 154.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 290.85M and boasts a workforce of 24300 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.29, with a change in price of +3.21. Similarly, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. recorded 418,028 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +155.83%.

TAST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAST stands at 3.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.08.

TAST Stock Stochastic Average

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 77.81%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 34.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.33% and 83.11%, respectively.

TAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 287.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 271.13%. The price of TAST fallen by 7.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.71%.