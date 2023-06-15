SWK: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.60%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SWK has fallen by 12.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.51%. At present, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has a stock price of $89.09. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $90.9299 after an opening price of $89.54. The day’s lowest price was $88.40, and it closed at $88.96. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Stanley Black & Decker Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $118.37 on 07/27/22 and the lowest value was $70.24 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of SWK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s current trading price is -24.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$70.24 and $118.37. The Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 2.96 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.65 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.92B and boasts a workforce of 54200 employees.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Stanley Black & Decker Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.68, with a change in price of +3.26. Similarly, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. recorded 1,751,684 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.80%.

SWK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWK stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

SWK Stock Stochastic Average

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.58%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.22%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.97% and 85.95%, respectively.