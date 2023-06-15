Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Surgery Partners Inc.’s current trading price is -1.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $20.46 and $41.80. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.99 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.58 million observed over the last three months. Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) current stock price is $41.09. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $44.59 after opening at $41.70. The stock’s lowest point was $40.00 before it closed at $39.12. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Surgery Partners Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $41.80 on 06/14/23, and the lowest price during that time was $20.46, recorded on 10/21/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.30B and boasts a workforce of 9100 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Surgery Partners Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Surgery Partners Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.22, with a change in price of +8.09. Similarly, Surgery Partners Inc. recorded 629,397 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.52%.

How SGRY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SGRY stands at 1.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.29.

SGRY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Surgery Partners Inc. over the last 50 days is at 67.24%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 67.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.50% and 77.99%, respectively.

SGRY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 47.49%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 61.71%. The price of SGRY increased 13.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.18%.