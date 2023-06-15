Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s current trading price is -14.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.21%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $24.81 and $39.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.71 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.67 million over the last 3 months.
The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is currently priced at $34.29. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $35.31 after opening at $35.01. The day’s lowest price was $34.68 before the stock closed at $35.28.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".
Click Here to Download the FREE Report.
Sponsored
Sponsored
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $39.99 on 05/02/23 and a low of $24.81 for the same time frame on 06/17/22.
Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.62B and boasts a workforce of 31000 employees.
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying
As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.
Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends
Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.82, with a change in price of +2.87. Similarly, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. recorded 1,585,700 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.14%.
Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SFM stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.
SFM Stock Stochastic Average
Today’s raw stochastic average for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. over the last 50 days is 27.19%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 42.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.79% and 48.98%, respectively.
SFM Stock Price Performance Analysis
The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.93% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.38%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SFM has leaped by -5.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.66%.