Splunk Inc. Inc. (SPLK) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

The stock market performance of Splunk Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $116.84 on 08/10/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $65.00, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of SPLK Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Splunk Inc.’s current trading price is -7.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.62%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $65.00 and $116.84. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.89 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.4 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.24B and boasts a workforce of 8000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 95.55, with a change in price of +14.09. Similarly, Splunk Inc. recorded 1,588,073 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.13%.

SPLK Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Splunk Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 96.38%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.79%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.64% and 75.38%, respectively.