Smith & Nephew plc Inc. (SNN) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Smith & Nephew plc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $33.08 on 04/28/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $21.77 on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of SNN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Smith & Nephew plc’s current trading price is -4.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $21.77 and $33.08. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.02 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.97 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.64B and boasts a workforce of 19012 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.64, with a change in price of +3.09. Similarly, Smith & Nephew plc recorded 870,112 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.85%.

SNN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNN stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

SNN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Smith & Nephew plc over the last 50 days is at 70.44%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 64.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.16% and 16.98%, respectively.