Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Smart for Life Inc.'s current trading price is -96.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.09%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $1.10 and $38.00 The company's shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.7 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.34 million over the last three months. Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) stock is currently valued at $1.20. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.23 after opening at $1.21. The stock briefly dropped to $1.14 before ultimately closing at $1.15.



Smart for Life Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $38.00 on 06/23/22 and a low of $1.10 for the same time frame on 06/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -85.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.53M and boasts a workforce of 145 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.1660, with a change in price of -10.2100. Similarly, Smart for Life Inc. recorded 866,493 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.48%.

SMFL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Smart for Life Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.45%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.52%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.85% and 1.40%, respectively.

SMFL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -89.79%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -92.38%. The price of SMFL decreased -50.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.45%.