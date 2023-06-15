Shake Shack Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) current stock price is $72.74. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $73.28 after opening at $71.04. The stock’s lowest point was $70.40 before it closed at $70.14. Shake Shack Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $71.93 on 06/14/23, and the lowest price during that time was $37.72, recorded on 06/16/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of SHAK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Shake Shack Inc.’s current trading price is 1.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $37.72 and $71.93. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.15 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.09B and boasts a workforce of 11316 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Shake Shack Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Shake Shack Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.18, with a change in price of +17.99. Similarly, Shake Shack Inc. recorded 861,689 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.86%.

SHAK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHAK stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

SHAK Stock Stochastic Average

Shake Shack Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 97.38%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.98% and 68.63%, respectively.

SHAK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 75.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 46.21%. The price of SHAK increased 3.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.66%.