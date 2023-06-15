Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 2.74B Market Cap

The present stock price for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is $11.81. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $12.00 after an opening price of $11.85. The stock briefly fell to $11.79 before ending the session at $11.86. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $16.41 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $10.08 on 03/24/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of SBRA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s current trading price is -28.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $10.08 to $16.41. In the Real Estate sector, the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.74B and boasts a workforce of 42 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.72, with a change in price of -1.52. Similarly, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. recorded 2,122,195 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.38%.

Examining SBRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBRA stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

SBRA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 87.94%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 92.18% and 93.16% respectively.

SBRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -4.99% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.45%. The price of SBRA fallen by 6.97% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.85%.