RETA’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 136.22% – Time to Invest?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $106.69 on 05/09/23 and the lowest value was $18.47 on 08/17/22.

52-week price history of RETA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -15.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 385.87%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $18.47 and $106.69. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 1.23 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.74 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.85B and boasts a workforce of 321 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 80.16, with a change in price of +48.15. Similarly, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,252,971 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +114.86%.

RETA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 44.88%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 44.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.97% and 87.41%, respectively.