Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ramaco Resources Inc.’s current trading price is -47.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.26 and $16.68. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.55 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.4 million observed over the last three months.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has a current stock price of $8.70. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $8.725 after opening at $8.31. The stock’s low for the day was $8.31, and it eventually closed at $8.24.

Ramaco Resources Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $16.68 on 06/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $7.26 on 06/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 392.98M and boasts a workforce of 725 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.17, with a change in price of -1.84. Similarly, Ramaco Resources Inc. recorded 389,911 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.46%.

How METC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for METC stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

METC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ramaco Resources Inc. over the past 50 days is 45.96%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.86%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 45.39% and 37.30%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

METC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -1.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.81%. The price of METC leaped by -9.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.35%.

