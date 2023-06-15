Qudian Inc. (QD) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Qudian Inc.’s current trading price is -23.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 140.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.69 and $2.18 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.17 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.42 million over the last three months. The stock price for Qudian Inc. (QD) currently stands at $1.66. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.92 after starting at $1.91. The stock’s lowest price was $1.65 before closing at $1.92. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Qudian Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.18 on 07/18/22 and a low of $0.69 for the same time frame on 11/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Qudian Inc. (QD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 375.44M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2706, with a change in price of +0.5800. Similarly, Qudian Inc. recorded 602,097 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QD stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

QD Stock Stochastic Average

Qudian Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 66.27%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.35% and 89.38%, respectively.

QD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 74.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 88.64%. The price of QD fallen by 36.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.19%.