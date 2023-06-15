Prudential Financial Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The stock price for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) currently stands at $85.54. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $88.02 after starting at $86.97. The stock’s lowest price was $85.31 before closing at $86.49. Prudential Financial Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $110.96 on 11/11/22 and a low of $75.37 for the same time frame on 03/24/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of PRU Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Prudential Financial Inc.’s current trading price is -22.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.49%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $75.37 and $110.96. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.66 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.33B and boasts a workforce of 39854 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Prudential Financial Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Prudential Financial Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 88.63, with a change in price of -13.09. Similarly, Prudential Financial Inc. recorded 2,391,451 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.27%.

Examining PRU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRU stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

PRU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Prudential Financial Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 76.82%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 74.22%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.40% and 82.01%, respectively.

PRU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -14.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.60%. The price of PRU fallen by 7.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.26%.