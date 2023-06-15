PM’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $82.85 to $105.62 – What’s Next for Investors?

The stock price for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) currently stands at $93.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $94.18 after starting at $93.98. The stock’s lowest price was $92.85 before closing at $93.30. Philip Morris International Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $105.62 on 02/01/23 and the lowest value was $82.85 on 09/30/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of PM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current trading price is -11.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.32%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $82.85 and $105.62. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.58 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 143.79B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Philip Morris International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 97.25, with a change in price of -8.76. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc. recorded 4,420,027 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.60%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

Philip Morris International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.96%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.23% and 60.29%, respectively.

PM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.30%. The price of PM leaped by -2.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.88%.